Gujarat-based 'Kathavachak' arrested for cheating by MP police

PTI | Indore | Updated: 18-05-2022 18:39 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 17:49 IST
Indore Police on Wednesday arrested a `Kathavachak (narrator of religious texts) from Gujarat for allegedly duping some devotees here of Rs 40 lakh, an official said.

Ajit Singh Chauhan alias Prabhu Maharaj (28) was arrested from Amreli district of Gujarat and Rs 5 lakh in cash was recovered from him, the police official added.

Chauhan had organized a Bhagwat Katha (narration) program here last year, said Satish Kumar Dwivedi, in charge of the Dwarkapuri police station in the city.

He then allegedly collected around Rs 40 lakh from some devotees in Indore for taking them to Haridwar and holding a similar program there, but later refused to keep his word, the official said. He also allegedly refused to return the money, so the aggrieved devotees approached the police.

A case was registered against Chauhan under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust), and further investigation was underway, the police official said.

