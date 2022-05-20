UN rights chief to visit China May 23-28
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 20-05-2022 16:22 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 16:11 IST
- Country:
- China
The U.N. Human Rights chief Michelle Bachelet will visit China from May 23 to 28, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday.
Bachelet will be the first U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights to visit the country since Louise Arbour in 2005.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Michelle Bachelet
- China
- U.N.
- Chinese
Advertisement