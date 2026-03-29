Tragic Blast in Assam's Jorhat District Spurs Safety Concerns

An explosion in a residential area of Assam's Jorhat district has resulted in a tragic loss of life, killing two people, including a child, and injuring several others. Eyewitnesses have ruled out a cylinder blast, suggesting instead the use of explosive material. An eyewitness recounted hearing a loud noise between 4 and 4:30 PM on Saturday, with initial assumptions of a cylinder explosion later proving unfounded.

The incident has caused widespread panic across the community. Initial reports identified Noor Mohammad as having died on the spot due to the blast, his body severely mutilated by the impact. Two children, eight-year-old Mohammad Iqbal and 12-year-old Sehnaj Begum, were critically injured and taken to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital. Unfortunately, Iqbal succumbed to his injuries during treatment, while Sehnaj remains in critical condition. Another woman, Noorjahan Begum, sustained minor injuries.

Police authorities, including Jorhat SSP Subrajyoti Bora, have dismissed the theory of a cylinder blast after assessing the scene and gathering local testimonies. Witnesses revealed that Noor Mohammad, known for collecting scrap materials, was likely dismantling some items at home when the explosion occurred. Bora cited the presence of a small crater-like depression at the site and the local account of Noor Mohammad's practice of disassembling scrap for metals like copper. The explosion also injured children who were playing nearby. The investigation continues as authorities explore all possible causes of the tragic incident, leaving the community in a state of heightened alert and concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)