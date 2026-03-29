AIADMK Announces Third Candidate List Ahead of Tamil Nadu Election

In a strategic move ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the AIADMK unveiled its third list of candidates. This announcement comes as the party gears up for single-phase elections slated for April 23.

Party General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has announced the candidacy of senior leader Aadhi Rajaram, set to contest from the significant Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency. Joining him, former ministers B Valarmathi and S Gokula Indira are assigned to Thousand Lights and Anna Nagar, respectively.

The newly released list consists of 17 nominees, rounding up the party's announcements to a total of 150 candidates prepared to contest in the 234-seat Assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)