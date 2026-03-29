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AIADMK Announces Third Candidate List Ahead of Tamil Nadu Election

The AIADMK party has released its third list of candidates for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections on April 23. This list includes 17 candidates, featuring senior leader Aadhi Rajaram for the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni seat. The party has now announced candidates for 150 seats in total.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 29-03-2026 09:17 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 09:17 IST
AIADMK Announces Third Candidate List Ahead of Tamil Nadu Election
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In a strategic move ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the AIADMK unveiled its third list of candidates. This announcement comes as the party gears up for single-phase elections slated for April 23.

Party General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has announced the candidacy of senior leader Aadhi Rajaram, set to contest from the significant Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency. Joining him, former ministers B Valarmathi and S Gokula Indira are assigned to Thousand Lights and Anna Nagar, respectively.

The newly released list consists of 17 nominees, rounding up the party's announcements to a total of 150 candidates prepared to contest in the 234-seat Assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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