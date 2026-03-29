AIADMK Unveils Third Candidate List for Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections

The AIADMK announced its third set of candidates for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections taking place on April 23. The latest list features 17 nominees, with a focus on the Chennai City constituencies.

Among the key figures, senior leader Aadhi Rajaram will contest from the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency. Additionally, former ministers B Valarmathi and S Gokula Indira are looking to earn seats in Thousand Lights and Anna Nagar, respectively.

The party, led by General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, has already named candidates for 150 positions and aims to contest in 169 constituencies overall. With the single-phase election approaching, AIADMK is making strategic moves to secure their hold over the 234-seat assembly.