AIADMK Unveils Third Candidate List for Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections
AIADMK released its third list of candidates for the April 23 Assembly election in Tamil Nadu, covering Chennai City constituencies. Senior leader Aadhi Rajaram will contest from Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni. The party has announced candidates for 150 seats previously, targeting a total of 169 constituencies.
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The AIADMK announced its third set of candidates for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections taking place on April 23. The latest list features 17 nominees, with a focus on the Chennai City constituencies.
Among the key figures, senior leader Aadhi Rajaram will contest from the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency. Additionally, former ministers B Valarmathi and S Gokula Indira are looking to earn seats in Thousand Lights and Anna Nagar, respectively.
The party, led by General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, has already named candidates for 150 positions and aims to contest in 169 constituencies overall. With the single-phase election approaching, AIADMK is making strategic moves to secure their hold over the 234-seat assembly.
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AIADMK releases third list of candidates for April 23 polls for TN Assembly, names candidates for Chennai City seats.
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