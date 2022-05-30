HP CM demands inquiry into killing of Punjabi singer Moosewala

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday demanded a high-level inquiry into the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala and charged that the AAP government curtailed his security for getting ''fake appreciation'' from the public.

He also accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab of not taking any action against Khalistanis despite their raising pro-Khalistani slogans and waving Khalistani flags. Talking to reporters, Thakur said the Himachal Pradesh government acted swiftly and arrested both the accused from Punjab within five days after they had written Khalistani slogans and fixed the Khalistani flag on the outer wall of the state Assembly in Dharamshala but the AAP government did not take any action after such activities by Khalistanis in that state. Holding that the AAP government is neither in the interest of the country nor Punjab, Thakur charged the law and order situation has been deteriorating in Punjab since the AAP came to power two months ago. While demanding a high-level inquiry into the murder of Moosewala, Thakur said the AAP government had withdrawn or curtailed the security of over 200 people for getting ''political mileage''. Moosewala, 28, was shot dead on Sunday by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover. His cousin and a friend, who was traveling in a Mahindra Thar jeep with him, were also injured in the attack.

Flaying the AAP government in Punjab for dismissing its health minister for corruption, Thakur asked whether the AAP had not known the background of its leaders earlier. Vijay Singla was shunted out as Punjab health minister last week.

