Left Menu

China slams Biden, Ardern comments on Xinjiang, Hong Kong, Taiwan

China's foreign ministry on Wednesday slammed a joint statement by the leaders of the United States and New Zealand that expressed "grave concerns" on human rights violations in Xinjiang and the erosion of freedoms in Hong Kong. Taiwan, Xinjiang and Hong Kong are China's internal affairs, Zhao said at a regular news conference.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 01-06-2022 14:00 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 13:46 IST
China slams Biden, Ardern comments on Xinjiang, Hong Kong, Taiwan
Zhao Lijian, spokesperson for China's Foreign Ministry Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

China's foreign ministry on Wednesday slammed a joint statement by the leaders of the United States and New Zealand that expressed "grave concerns" on human rights violations in Xinjiang and the erosion of freedoms in Hong Kong. Their joint statement smears China and gravely interferes in China's internal affairs, said Zhao Lijian, a spokesman at the Chinese foreign ministry.

In their statement, U.S. President Joe Biden and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern also said they would encourage the peaceful resolution of cross-Strait issues. Taiwan, Xinjiang, and Hong Kong are China's internal affairs, Zhao said at a regular news conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for as early as Tuesday; Archaeologists uncover a trove of ancient Egyptian mummies and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for a...

 Global
2
Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

 Global
3
This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's frozen surface

This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's froz...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Astros' Framber Valdez goes distance to beat A's; Tennis-'Angry' Murray likens Texas school shooting survivor's experience to his own and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Astros' Framber Valdez goes distance to be...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022