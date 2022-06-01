Left Menu

Indian Navy commissions naval air squadron comprising ALH MK III

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2022 23:14 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 23:14 IST
Indian Navy commissions naval air squadron comprising ALH MK III
  • Country:
  • India

An Indian Naval Air Squadron (INAS) operating the indigenously-built Advanced Light Helicopter MK III has been commissioned into the Indian Navy, in a boost to its combat capability.

The INAS 325 squadron was commissioned into the Navy by Lieutenant General Ajai Singh, the Commander-in-Chief of the Andaman and Nicobar Command, at a ceremony held at the INS Utkrosh naval air station in Port Blair on Tuesday, officials said.

The newly-inducted helicopters flew for the first time over the Andaman Islands earlier this year and were officially inducted on January 28, they said.

The unit is the second ALH MK III squadron that has been commissioned into the Indian Navy.

In his address, Lt Gen. Singh commended the efforts of the naval air station.

The addition of ALH MK III into the air naval station is expected to augment its surveillance capabilities in the region.

This aircraft would not only strengthen the military capabilities in the region, but also be able to provide assistance to the local administration in any need of the hour, the officials said.

The state-of-the-art multi-role helicopter has been developed and manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautical Limited (HAL), Bengaluru.

The squadron is commanded by Commander Avinash Kumar Sharma, who is an experienced pilot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for as early as Tuesday; Archaeologists uncover a trove of ancient Egyptian mummies and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for a...

 Global
2
Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

 Global
3
This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's frozen surface

This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's froz...

 Global
4
NARCL appoints Natarajan Sundar as CEO; onboards two independent directors

NARCL appoints Natarajan Sundar as CEO; onboards two independent directors

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022