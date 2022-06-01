Indian Navy commissions naval air squadron comprising ALH MK III

An Indian Naval Air Squadron (INAS) operating the indigenously-built Advanced Light Helicopter MK III has been commissioned into the Indian Navy, in a boost to its combat capability.

The INAS 325 squadron was commissioned into the Navy by Lieutenant General Ajai Singh, the Commander-in-Chief of the Andaman and Nicobar Command, at a ceremony held at the INS Utkrosh naval air station in Port Blair on Tuesday, officials said.

The newly-inducted helicopters flew for the first time over the Andaman Islands earlier this year and were officially inducted on January 28, they said.

The unit is the second ALH MK III squadron that has been commissioned into the Indian Navy.

In his address, Lt Gen. Singh commended the efforts of the naval air station.

The addition of ALH MK III into the air naval station is expected to augment its surveillance capabilities in the region.

This aircraft would not only strengthen the military capabilities in the region, but also be able to provide assistance to the local administration in any need of the hour, the officials said.

The state-of-the-art multi-role helicopter has been developed and manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautical Limited (HAL), Bengaluru.

The squadron is commanded by Commander Avinash Kumar Sharma, who is an experienced pilot.

