U.S., Israeli officials to coordinate to prevent Iran from getting nuclear weapons -White House

Reuters | Updated: 02-06-2022 01:27 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 01:27 IST
U.S. and Israeli officials committed to coordinating efforts to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons in a meeting of senior officials, the White House said in a statement on Wednesday.

The officials also discussed economic and diplomatic steps to achieve their goals and reviewed ongoing cooperation between the U.S. and Israeli militaries in Tuesday's meeting, the White House said.

