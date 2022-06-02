U.S., Israeli officials to coordinate to prevent Iran from getting nuclear weapons -White House
Reuters | Updated: 02-06-2022 01:27 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 01:27 IST
U.S. and Israeli officials committed to coordinating efforts to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons in a meeting of senior officials, the White House said in a statement on Wednesday.
The officials also discussed economic and diplomatic steps to achieve their goals and reviewed ongoing cooperation between the U.S. and Israeli militaries in Tuesday's meeting, the White House said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Israeli
- White House
- Iran
- White House
Advertisement
ALSO READ
FACTBOX-Five U.S. midterm primaries to watch in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Idaho
Fetterman wins Pennsylvania's Democratic U.S. Senate nod from hospital
Trump ally Cawthorn concedes defeat in Republican U.S. House primary in North Carolina
Takeaways from Tuesday's U.S. primary elections
Two key Trump-backed candidates win U.S. midterm election primaries