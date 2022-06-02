Maha ATS arrests man in J&K's Kishtwar for `links' with LeT 'recruiter'

The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of the Maharashtra police on Thursday arrested a man from Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir for alleged links with Junaid Mohammed who is accused of recruiting youngsters for the terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), an official said here.

The ATS had arrested 28-year-old Junaid Mohammed on May 24 from Pune's Dapodi area. He was allegedly in touch with members of Pakistan-based LeT's terror network through social media platforms, officials had claimed.

Three teams of the ATS were conducting searches and making enquiries in various places in Kargil, Ganderbal and Srinagar areas in co-ordination with local police for the last three days in connection with the case, the ATS said in a statement on Thursday evening.

On Wednesday evening, an ATS team apprehended Aftab Hussain Shah (28) from Kishtwar, 211 km from Srinagar, it said.

He was produced before a local court, which granted the ATS his three-day transit remand for taking him to Maharashtra. He will be produced before a court here on arrival.

Shah, born and brought up in Kishtwar, is a carpenter by profession and was allegedly the link between Junaid Mohammed and an LeT operative ''based in a foreign country,'' it stated.

Junaid Mohammed was assigned the task of recruiting new members for LeT from various states, the official said, adding that he also tried to find recruits in Jammu and Kashmir for training them to carry out terror activities in the country.

Based on the specific information, the Kalachowky unit of the ATS in Mumbai had launched a probe against four suspects, including Junaid.

