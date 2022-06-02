Left Menu

Bengal govt reshuffles top bureaucrats

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-06-2022 23:35 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 23:35 IST
Bengal govt reshuffles top bureaucrats
Days after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee rebuked Purulia district magistrate Rahul Mazumdar over complaints of brick kiln revenue not reaching the administration, the state government on Thursday removed him from the post, and made him the commissioner of the Asansol Municipal Corporation.

Mazumdar, known to be in the good books of Banerjee, was also given the additional charge as the CEO of Asansol Durgapur Development Authority.

Additional district magistrate of Howrah Rajat Nanda replaced him in Purulia, an order issued by the state government on Tuesday said.

The government, in all, effected 24 transfers.

Additional chief secretary of fisheries, Atri Bhattacharya, was shifted to the Sundarbans affairs department. Avanindra Singh was made the secretary of the fisheries department.

The government also transferred Hirdyesh Mohan, secretary, personnel and industrial relations, to the housing department. He replaced Khalil Ahmed.

Khalil will continue as the principal secretary of the urban development and municipal affairs department with additional charges as CEO of the Kolkata Municipal Development Authority.

Tourism secretary Nandini Chakraborty was moved to non-conventional and renewable energy sources with Saumitra Mohan being instituted in her place, it added.

