Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Developing world should reap benefits of new monkeypox research, experts urge

As cases of monkeypox in wealthier Western nations spark a flurry of scientific research to combat the outbreak, scientists are urging the world to make sure lower-income nations benefit from the fruits of that labor as well. More than 550 confirmed cases of monkeypox have been reported by at least 30 countries outside of Africa, where the virus is typically found, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Two killed in Kashmir in wave of assassinations

A Hindu bank manager and a labourer were shot and killed in Kashmir on Thursday, police said, as a wave of targeted killings drove more Hindu families to flee India's only Muslim-majority federal territory. Bank manager Vijay Kumar was attacked by a suspected militant inside a branch of the Ellaquai Dehati Bank in southern Kashmir's Kulgam, where a schoolteacher was shot dead on Tuesday, local police said.

U.S. adds Russian airplane factories to economic blacklist

The United States on Thursday added 71 Russian and Belarusian entities to its trade blacklist including several aircraft factories and shipbuilding and research institutes in its latest effort to deprive the Russian military of U.S. technology and other items. The export restrictions are among a raft of new sanctions the Washington imposed on Thursday in response to Russia's war in Ukraine, including prohibitions on additional Russian oligarchs and members of the country's elite.

Beaming Queen Elizabeth waves to Jubilee crowds, will miss Friday service

A beaming Queen Elizabeth waved to cheering crowds massed outside Buckingham Palace on Thursday as Britain kicked off four days of pomp, parties and parades to celebrate her record-breaking 70 years on the British throne. The 96-year-old monarch appeared on the balcony alongside her family, but the palace later said she had experienced a recurrence of mobility problems and some discomfort, and would no longer attend a Service of Thanksgiving on Friday.

Putin clings to semblance of normality as his war grinds on

Approaching the 100-day mark in a war that he refuses to call by its name, Russian President Vladimir Putin is a man intent on conveying the impression of business as usual. As his army fought its way into the Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk this week, Putin was making awkward small talk in a televised ceremony to honour parents of exceptionally large families.

U.S. targets yachts, cellist linked to Putin over Russia's war in Ukraine

The Biden administration on Thursday issued a raft of new sanctions aimed at punishing Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, with targets including several yachts linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin, an oligarch who heads a major steel producer, and a cellist it says acts as a middleman for the Russian leader. The United States and other Western countries have imposed unprecedented sanctions on Russia's economy since the Feb. 24 invasion, and Washington has pledged to take more measures as long as the war continues.

Colombia only partially adopting measures to prevent rights abuses -rights panel

Colombia is only partially adopting necessary measures to prevent members of its security forces from committing human rights violations, the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (CIDH) said on Thursday. Last year the CIDH, an autonomous arm of the Organization of American States, made 41 recommendations to Colombia, following a visit to investigate largely peaceful anti-government protests which left more than two dozen people dead.

White House praises Saudi royals on Yemen truce before expected Biden trip

The White House took the rare step of recognizing the role played by Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in extending a ceasefire in Yemen on Thursday ahead of what is expected to be a trip to Riyadh by President Joe Biden. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that bin Salman and Saudi King Salman deserved credit for their roles in the truce extension in Yemen's war.

Zelenskiy expects more weapons as battle for Ukraine's east rages

Ukraine expects to receive more weapons from allies after a fresh U.S. pledge, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said, as the battle for Ukraine's east raged 100 days into Russia's invasion. Moscow's forces now occupy about 20% of Ukraine's territory, according to Zelenskiy. Russian President Vladimir Putin's forces are focusing on the industrial Donbas region, comprised of Luhansk and Donetsk, in the hope of a high-profile victory.

Peru's congress gives Castillo go-ahead to attend Americas summit

Peru's congress gave President Pedro Castillo the go-ahead on Thursday to attend this month's Summit of Americas, adding another South American president to a meeting that the United States is hosting but that has seen uncertainty over attendance. The legislature's approval is a requirement in Peru for presidents to take international trips. Castillo received a formal invitation in May from U.S. President Joe Biden to attend the gathering in Los Angeles.

