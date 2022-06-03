Left Menu

North Korea's Kim Jong Un sends congratulations to Queen Elizabeth on Jubilee

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has sent a message of congratulations to Queen Elizabeth, the reclusive state's foreign ministry said, as Britain celebrates her Platinum Jubilee. She has however paid a state visit to South Korea.

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 03-06-2022 16:26 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 16:11 IST
Kim Jong Un Image Credit: Wikipedia
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has sent a message of congratulations to Queen Elizabeth, the reclusive state's foreign ministry said, as Britain celebrates her Platinum Jubilee. Friday marked the second of four days of pomp, parties, and parades to celebrate the 96-year-old monarch's record-breaking 70 years on the throne.

"I extend my congratulations to you and your people on the occasion of the National Day of your country, the official birthday of Your Majesty," Kim said in a message dated June 2. Britain and North Korea established diplomatic relations in 2000.

North Korea is one of the few countries that the queen, who is also head of state of 14 other nations including Australia, Canada and New Zealand, has never visited during her long reign. She has however paid a state visit to South Korea.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

