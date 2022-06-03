Left Menu

Erdogan tells Stoltenberg Turkey's security concerns are just

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 03-06-2022 21:53 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 21:52 IST
Erdogan tells Stoltenberg Turkey's security concerns are just
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Turkey

President Tayyip Erdogan told NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg by phone that Turkey's security concerns regarding Sweden and Finland's membership bids were based on just and legitimate grounds, Erdogan's office said on Friday.

"Both countries should make it clear that they have stopped supporting terrorism, that they have lifted sanctions against Turkey, and that they are ready to show alliance solidarity," Erdogan was cited as telling Stoltenberg in the call.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
2
Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in June 2022

Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in J...

 Global
3
OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fixes

OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fix...

 India
4
Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French fries; Mayhem assured as Cheese Rolling returns to the British sporting calendar

Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022