Erdogan tells Stoltenberg Turkey's security concerns are just

President Tayyip Erdogan told NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg by phone that Turkey's security concerns regarding Sweden and Finland's membership bids were based on just and legitimate grounds, Erdogan's office said on Friday.

"Both countries should make it clear that they have stopped supporting terrorism, that they have lifted sanctions against Turkey, and that they are ready to show alliance solidarity," Erdogan was cited as telling Stoltenberg in the call.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)