PM Modi announces ex-gratia Rs 2 lakh each to kin of deceased in Uttarkashi bus accident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the accident in Uttarakhand.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2022 22:51 IST | Created: 05-06-2022 22:36 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the accident in Uttarakhand. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000 each.

"The Prime Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the accident in Uttarakhand. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000 each," tweeted the Office of the Prime Minister. Twenty-two people were killed and six were injured after a bus carrying 28 pilgrims from Panna district in Madhya Pradesh fell into a gorge near Damta in Uttarkashi district, informed the local administration.

"As per Uttrakhand local Administration, 22 pilgrims died and six inured NDRF team rush to spot and any moment will reach there," MoS Home Nityanand Rai had told ANI. "A bus carrying 28 pilgrims from Panna district in Madhya Pradesh fell into a gorge near Damta in Uttarkashi district. Bodies of 6 people recovered while 6 injured have been sent to the hospital. Police and SDRF on the spot," DGP Ashok Kumar had said.

Expressing grief over the accident, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami directed the district administration to carry out relief and rescue work expeditiously. The Chief Minister has given instructions to make arrangements for proper treatment of the injured. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

