President Kovind, PM Modi express grief over drowning of 7 girls in Tamil Nadu

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed anguish over the drowning of seven girls in a check dam near Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore.

Kovind described the incident as a heart-rending tragedy.

''The drowning of seven girls in a check dam on a river near Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu, is a heart-rending tragedy. Such events shock me to the core. I convey my condolences to the bereaved families,'' the President tweeted.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister's Office quoted Modi as saying, ''I am saddened by the drowning of youngsters in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore. In this time of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families.'' Seven girls drowned in the check dam on the Gedilam river on Sunday when they had gone to take a bath in the water body.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)