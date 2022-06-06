Left Menu

President Kovind, PM Modi express grief over drowning of 7 girls in Tamil Nadu

I convey my condolences to the bereaved families, the President tweeted.In a tweet, the Prime Ministers Office quoted Modi as saying, I am saddened by the drowning of youngsters in Tamil Nadus Cuddalore.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2022 19:44 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 19:41 IST
President Kovind, PM Modi express grief over drowning of 7 girls in Tamil Nadu
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@rashtrapatibhvn)
  • Country:
  • India

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed anguish over the drowning of seven girls in a check dam near Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore.

Kovind described the incident as a heart-rending tragedy.

''The drowning of seven girls in a check dam on a river near Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu, is a heart-rending tragedy. Such events shock me to the core. I convey my condolences to the bereaved families,'' the President tweeted.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister's Office quoted Modi as saying, ''I am saddened by the drowning of youngsters in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore. In this time of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families.'' Seven girls drowned in the check dam on the Gedilam river on Sunday when they had gone to take a bath in the water body.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

 United States
2
KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

 Netherlands
3
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; Gilead drug modestly delays breast cancer progression in a late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; J&J, AbbVie cancer drug significantly slows the progression of rare lymphoma: study and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022