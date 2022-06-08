Clash breaks out between two groups in Jodhpur, police dismiss communal angle

Police have been deployed in the Soorsagar area of Rajasthan's Jodhpur after a clash broke out between two groups, according to an official on Tuesday night. Vandita Rana, DCP Jodhpur West, has dismissed the possibility of a communal angle to the clash as the clash occurred between the boys from a particular community.

"It was a fight between some boys in the evening. One or two other boys who tried to intervene, were also beaten. The entire incident has been captured on CCTV. An FIR would be registered after which action would be taken," said Vandita Rana, DCP Jodhpur West. Asked if the clash was communal in nature, the police official dismissed the possibility and called it a clash between boys.

"It cannot be termed a clash between the two communities as the boys from a particular community were fighting among themselves, and a boy from the other community tried to meddle in between, which would not be appropriate to see a clash between two communities. It was a clash between the boys," she said. Looking at the sensitivity, security arrangements have been made in the area.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. The situation was brought under control as soon as the police reached the spot. The police personnel continue to be deployed in the area. The local BJP and Congress leaders were reported to have reached the spot as well.

In a similar incident earlier this year, a total of 211 people were arrested in connection with incidents of communal clashes in Jodhpur ahead of Eid celebrations that left several people injured while 19 cases have been registered, said police. Tension gripped Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's hometown Jodhpur hours before Eid, prompting the authorities to suspend mobile internet services and impose a curfew in 10 police station areas of the city. There was agitation over putting up religious flags on the Jalori gate circle in Jodhpur, which led to stone-pelting in which five policemen were injured.

In Karauli, violence broke out after the stone-pelting incident took place at a religious procession in April this year, while a 300-year-old temple was demolished using a bulldozer in Alwar's Rajgarh. (ANI)

