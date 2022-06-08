Left Menu

EU lawmakers reject lead lawmaker's proposal to reform carbon market

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 08-06-2022 17:47 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 17:16 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
European Parliament lawmakers on Wednesday voted to reject a proposal by the assembly's lead lawmaker to reform the European Union's carbon market, and send the policy back to a parliament committee to redraft it.

The vote thwarts an attempt on Wednesday to confirm the EU assembly's position for upcoming negotiations on the final carbon market reform, as lawmakers splintered over whether to strengthen or weaken the plans. Europe's carbon market is the EU's main policy for cutting the CO2 emissions causing climate change.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

