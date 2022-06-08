Left Menu

Arctic Council countries to resume limited work excluding Russia

Arctic Council countries Canada, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden and the United States said on Wednesday they would resume limited internal cooperation that excluded Russia. The countries halted all meetings in the Council on March 3 following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The Arctic Council brings together countries with Arctic territories, including Russia, to collaborate on matters that affect the region's residents.

Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 08-06-2022 21:05 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 21:05 IST
Arctic Council countries Canada, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden and the United States said on Wednesday they would resume limited internal cooperation that excluded Russia. The countries halted all meetings in the Council on March 3 following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"We intend to implement a limited resumption of our work in the Arctic Council, in projects that do not involve the participation of the Russian Federation," the countries said in a joint statement published by the Icelandic foreign ministry. The Arctic Council brings together countries with Arctic territories, including Russia, to collaborate on matters that affect the region's residents. It does not deal with security issues.

