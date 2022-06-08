Algeria suspends treaty of friendship and cooperation with Spain -state media
Algeria has suspended its 20-year-old treaty of friendship, good neighbourliness and cooperation with Spain, state media reported on Wednesday.
There has been tension between Algiers and Madrid over the Spanish comments on Western Sahara as Spain has shifted closer towards Morocco's position on the conflict there.
