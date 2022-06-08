Left Menu

Biden expected to speak with Venezuela's Guaido while at summit

Reuters | Updated: 08-06-2022 23:41 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 23:41 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to speak with Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido during his visit to Los Angeles this week to attend the Summit of the Americas, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One as Biden flew to Los Angeles, Sullivan said the United States still considers Guaido as the interim president of Venezuela.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

