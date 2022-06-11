Student groups protest at DU demanding Nupur Sharma, Naveen Jindal's arrest

The Students Islamic Organisation and Muslim Student Federation staged a protest at Delhi University's Arts Faculty on Saturday demanding the arrest of now-sacked BJP functionaries Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal over their controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad.

The student groups also held the demonstration against violence against those who took part in protests that erupted in different parts of the country on Friday.

The Students Islamic Organisation claimed that several of its activists and that of the Muslim Student Federation were detained by the police during their protest at Delhi University's Arts Faculty.

However, the police have denied the allegation.

A senior police official said that around 35 people gathered to protest outside the arts faculty around 4:30 pm. ''They were informed that they don't have permission and so they shall have to disperse,'' he said.

The row over the alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammad escalated last Sunday following protests from countries like Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar and Iran, prompting the BJP to take action against its functionaries and assert that it respects all religions.

As the row intensified domestically and abroad, the BJP suspended Nupur Sharma and expelled Naveen Kumar Jindal.

However, protests erupted in several parts of India on Friday against the controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad, leaving two persons dead and a few policemen injured in stone-pelting while security forces had to resort to lathi-charge, tear gas shelling and firing in the air at some places.

The Delhi Police has registered an FIR against 31 people, including AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand, and filed a separate case against former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for allegedly spreading hate and hurting religious sentiments.

