Left Menu

Moroccan sentenced to death in Donetsk has Ukrainian nationality, not a mercenary - father

The Moroccan fighter received Ukrainian nationality in 2020 after undergoing a year of military training as a requirement to access aerospace technology studies at a university in Kiev, his father Tahar Saadoun said in an email to Reuters. He handed himself in "voluntarily" and should be treated as a "prisoner of war", the father said.

Reuters | Updated: 13-06-2022 18:29 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 18:09 IST
Moroccan sentenced to death in Donetsk has Ukrainian nationality, not a mercenary - father
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Morocco

The father of a Moroccan man sentenced to death by a court in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) on mercenary charges said his son should be treated as a prisoner of war as he is a Ukrainian national who handed himself in voluntarily. Morocco-born Brahim Saadoun and Britons Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner were found guilty of "mercenary activities and committing actions aimed at seizing power and overthrowing the constitutional order" of the DPR, Russian media said last week.

The three men were captured while fighting for Ukraine against Russia and Russian-backed forces. The Moroccan fighter received Ukrainian nationality in 2020 after undergoing a year of military training as a requirement to access aerospace technology studies at a university in Kiev, his father Tahar Saadoun said in an email to Reuters.

He handed himself in "voluntarily" and should be treated as a "prisoner of war", the father said. The sentence will be appealed, he said.

"We as a family suffer from the absence of contact with the lawyer to exchange legal information and this adds to our ordeal," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Police: 2 killed, 4 wounded in shooting at Indiana nightclub

Police: 2 killed, 4 wounded in shooting at Indiana nightclub

 Canada
2
Astra's NASA mission suffers failure, loss of weather satellites

Astra's NASA mission suffers failure, loss of weather satellites

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on individual cigarettes; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on i...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on individual cigarettes; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on i...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022