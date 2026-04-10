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British Forces Thwart Russian Submarine Operation

The UK deployed military vessels to monitor Russian submarines in British waters, suspecting potential threats to undersea cables and pipelines. Defence Minister John Healey asserted the operation aimed to deter any covert activities by Russia. The submarines exited the area without harm to infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 01:27 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 01:27 IST
British Forces Thwart Russian Submarine Operation
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The United Kingdom has responded to the presence of Russian submarines near its waters, deploying military vessels to safeguard critical infrastructure such as undersea cables and pipelines from potential threats. The Russian submarines, which lingered for over a month, were monitored closely by British and Norwegian forces, Defence Minister John Healey revealed.

Publicly unveiling the operation, Healey emphasized the importance of deterring Russian activities in the High North maritime region. He warned President Vladimir Putin that any attempt to damage crucial infrastructure would be met with serious consequences, asserting that the operation aimed to expose Russia's covert objectives.

Russia's London embassy dismissed Healey's claims as implausible and underscored its stance against threatening undersea infrastructure. This move by Britain comes amidst heightened vigilance in the North Atlantic following several incidents involving damaged European cables, supposedly by civilian ships, since the onset of the Ukraine conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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