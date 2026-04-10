Left Menu

Diplomatic Moves: U.S.-Russia Talks Ignite Hope for Peace and Economic Cooperation

Kirill Dmitriev, Russian President Vladimir Putin's special envoy, is in the U.S. meeting with President Trump's administration. They aim to discuss a peace deal for Ukraine and enhance U.S.-Russia economic cooperation, amidst a pending U.S. decision on extending sanctions relief for Russian oil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 00:39 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 00:39 IST
Diplomatic Moves: U.S.-Russia Talks Ignite Hope for Peace and Economic Cooperation

Kirill Dmitriev, the special envoy for Russian President Vladimir Putin, is engaged in pivotal discussions with members of U.S. President Donald Trump's administration. This high-stakes dialogue is centered around negotiating a peace deal for Ukraine and strengthening economic ties between the United States and Russia, according to sources.

This diplomatic engagement is strategically timed ahead of a key U.S. decision on whether to extend sanctions relief for Russian oil, set to expire on April 11. Currently, the United States has granted a 30-day waiver allowing countries to purchase Russian oil and petroleum products that remain stranded at sea, a move aimed at stabilizing energy markets affected by the conflict in Iran.

The recent sanctions relief followed a conversation between Trump and Putin on March 9. Dmitriev's visit to the U.S. also involves discussions with a U.S. delegation, including Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, on the ongoing energy crisis.

TRENDING

1
Melania Trump Denies Ties to Epstein, Calls for Congressional Hearings

Melania Trump Denies Ties to Epstein, Calls for Congressional Hearings

 United States
2
Judicial Block: Ethiopian TPS Relief

Judicial Block: Ethiopian TPS Relief

 United States
3
Tragic Loss in Borno: Brigadier General Falls in Deadly Clash

Tragic Loss in Borno: Brigadier General Falls in Deadly Clash

 Nigeria
4
Diplomatic Tensions Rise as Drone Targets U.S. Facility in Baghdad

Diplomatic Tensions Rise as Drone Targets U.S. Facility in Baghdad

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026