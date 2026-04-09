Underwater Tensions: Russian Submarine Threat Denied
The Russian embassy has denied claims from Britain that Russian ships pose a threat to the UK's critical underwater infrastructure. Britain has deployed military vessels in response, citing concerns over Russian submarines operating in British waters earlier this year.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 09-04-2026 21:47 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 21:47 IST
- Country:
- Russia
The Russian embassy dismissed allegations made by Britain, stating that Russian ships do not threaten the UK's underwater infrastructure, according to TASS.
Earlier, Britain's defence minister revealed the deployment of military vessels to safeguard crucial cables and pipelines from potential Russian submarine actions.
The concern arises from reports of Russian submarines operating near British waters for an extended period this year.
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