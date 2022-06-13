MP: NGO official held for cheating 10,000 women through tailoring training

Police have arrested an official of an NGO for duping as many as 10,000 women of Rs 98.50 lakh under the pretext of providing them tailoring training in different parts of Madhya Pradesh, an Indore police official said on Monday. The accused, identified as Amit Verma, works as the regional coordinator of the Mamata Mahila Utthan Foundation, said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Guruprasad Parashar. “Verma used to lure women tailoring trainers with the promise of money and used to form groups of 20 trainees each with their help. He used to charge Rs 1,000 per trainee as the registration fee and deposit the amount in his bank account. Every woman trainer was promised the payment of Rs 9,000 after three months,” he said. Parashar said Verma also used to assure the women trainees that their registration fee will be returned at the end of the training, besides an incentive of Rs 1,000 will be paid to each of them along with a certificate. He said the investigation revealed that Verma duped as many as 10,000 women from different areas in MP of Rs 98.50 lakh.

''The accused used to deposit the amount taken from the women in his bank account instead of the official bank account of the NGO. A detailed investigation is underway,'' the police officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)