Britain's Truss says she discussed Russia's blockade on Ukraine grain exports with Blinken
Reuters | London | Updated: 13-06-2022 22:19 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 22:19 IST
Britain's foreign minister Liz Truss on Monday said she spoke to U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken about Russia's blockade on grain exports from Ukraine, as well as new legislation to govern post-Brexit trade rules in Northern Ireland.
"Spoke to @SecBlinken. We agreed that Russia must release those subjected to abhorrent show trials & end their blockade on grain exports," Truss said in a tweet.
"Also discussed our Northern Ireland Protocol Bill."
