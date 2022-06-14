Left Menu

Manipur: 222 kg of brown sugar seized, one arrested

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 14-06-2022 19:27 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 19:27 IST
Brown sugar worth crores of rupees were seized and one woman arrested in Manipur's Thoubal district on Tuesday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, police busted a brown sugar manufacturing unit in Moijing Mina Bazar and seized 222.85 kg of the drug from the woman's residence, Superintendent of Police Jogeshchandra Haobijam said.

Items used for the manufacturing of brown sugar were also seized from the house, he said.

The accused was booked under NDPS Act in Thoubal Police Station and further investigation is underway, the SP added.

