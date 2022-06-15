Left Menu

MP: IAF officer kills self in Gwalior hostel

A 25-year-old Indian Air Force IAF officer on Wednesday allegedly committed suicide by hanging from a ceiling fan in his hostel room in Gwalior city in Madhya Pradesh, police said.

PTI | Gwalior | Updated: 15-06-2022 14:45 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 14:39 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A 25-year-old Indian Air Force (IAF) officer on Wednesday allegedly committed suicide by hanging from a ceiling fan in his hostel room in Gwalior city in Madhya Pradesh, police said. The deceased, Jaidutt Singh, was a flying officer posted in the engineering branch at the Maharajpura Air Base in the city. He hailed from Bhavnagar in Gujarat and was transferred to Gwalior this January, a police officer said.

''Flying Officer Jaidutt Singh allegedly hanged himself from a ceiling fan in his hostel room this morning. He was posted at the Maharajpura Air Base here,'' Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rajesh Dandotia told reporters.

Soon after getting information about the incident, police rushed to the hostel in the Gole Ka Mandir area and found the officer hanging from the ceiling fan in his room, he said, adding that no suicide note was found.

The deceased was supposed to report to duty at 6 AM, but he took the extreme step before reporting to work, the ASP said.

Singh was unmarried and residing in the hostel.

Police have informed his family members and further investigation is underway, he added.

