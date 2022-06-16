Former Pence counsel to testify Thursday before Jan. 6 Capitol riot panel
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-06-2022 01:26 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 01:26 IST
- Country:
- United States
Greg Jacob, a former counsel to ex-Vice President Mike Pence, will testify on Thursday before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, the panel said on Wednesday.
Retired U.S. Appeals Court Judge J. Michael Luttig, who served as an informal adviser to Pence, will also testify at the hearing, the third of six public hearings by the committee planned for this month.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Pence
- Mike Pence
- Greg Jacob
- House
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Biden says U.S. will provide Ukraine with advanced rocket systems
U.S. to provide long-range rocket system to Ukraine, official says
Australia in talks with U.S. to supply infant formula
WRAPUP 2-U.S. agrees to send advanced rockets to Ukraine
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX's final environmental decision to June 13 and more