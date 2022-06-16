SC seeks replies of UP govt, authorities on demolition of houses of accused of violence
Stating that authorities should strictly follow due procedure under the law, the Supreme Court on Thursday sought replies from the Uttar Pradesh government and its authorities within three days on pleas alleging the illegal demolition of houses of those accused in last weeks violence. We expect the authorities to strictly follow the due procedure under the law, it said.
- Country:
- India
Stating that authorities should strictly follow the due procedure under the law, the Supreme Court on Thursday sought replies from the Uttar Pradesh government and its authorities within three days on pleas alleging the illegal demolition of houses of those accused in last week's violence. There must be a sense among the citizens that the rule of law prevails in the country, a vacation bench of Justices AS Bopanna and Vikram Nath said, "Everything should be fair. We expect the authorities to strictly follow the due procedure under the law," it said. The bench posted the matter for further hearing on Tuesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Supreme Court
- Uttar
- Vikram Nath
- Justices AS Bopanna
ALSO READ
As Biden and lawmakers debate, U.S. Supreme Court poised to expand gun rights
Florida Supreme Court lets DeSantis-backed congressional map stand
Supreme Court ESZ direction: State govt is with the people, says Kerala Forest Minister
Abortion rights protester locks neck to U.S. Supreme Court fence
U.S. Supreme Court rules Southwest Airlines cannot force wage suit into arbitration