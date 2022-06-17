Left Menu

Patel's decision does not mean the end of Australian-born Assange's legal battle which has been going on for more than a decade. He can launch an appeal at London's High Court which must give its approval for a challenge to proceed.

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-06-2022 14:58 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 14:55 IST
UK approves U.S. extradition of WikiLeaks' founder Julian Assange
Priti Patel Image Credit: Twitter(@pritipatel)
British interior minister Priti Patel on Friday approved the extradition of WikiLeaks' founder, Julian Assange, to the United States to face criminal charges, bringing his long-running legal saga closer to a conclusion.

Assange is wanted by U.S. authorities on 18 counts, including a spying charge, relating to WikiLeaks' release of vast troves of confidential U.S. military records and diplomatic cables which they said had put lives in danger. His supporters say he is an anti-establishment hero who has been victimized because he exposed U.S. wrongdoing in conflicts in Afghanistan and Iraq, and that his prosecution is a politically-motivated assault on journalism and free speech.

"On 17 June, following consideration by both the Magistrates Court and High Court, the extradition of Mr Julian Assange to the US was ordered. Mr Assange remains the normal 14-day right to appeal," the Home Office said in a statement. Patel's decision does not mean the end of Australian-born Assange's legal battle which has been going on for more than a decade.

He can launch an appeal at London's High Court which must give its approval for a challenge to proceed. He can ultimately seek to take his case to the United Kingdom Supreme Court. But if an appeal is refused, Assange must be extradited within 28 days.

