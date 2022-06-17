Ex-Trump adviser Navarro pleads not guilty to contempt of congress charges
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-06-2022 19:41 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 19:39 IST
- Country:
- United States
Former Republican President Donald Trump's adviser Peter Navarro pleaded not guilty on Friday to two misdemeanor counts of contempt of Congress, after he refused to provide testimony or documents to the U.S. House of Representatives Committee investigating the January 2021 attack at the Capitol.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Donald Trump
- Republican
- Congress
- Peter Navarro
- U.S. House of Representatives
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Republican Senatorial candidate in Nevada reaches out to Indian-Americans
Republicans criticize U.S. House gun control bill in response to Texas shooting
Biden says its 'unconscionable' Senate Republicans won't back gun violence bills
Facing backlash, Republican congressman quits race after supporting U.S. gun control
Australia PM honours Queen Elizabeth amid renewed republican debate