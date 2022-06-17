Left Menu

China's Xi says cooperation with Russia showing good momentum

Reuters | Updated: 17-06-2022 20:08 IST
Chinese President Xi Jinping said China-Russia cooperation was showing good momentum across the board, speaking in a pre-recorded video address to Russia's St Petersburg International Economic Forum on Friday.

Xi said he had full confidence in the health of China's economy.

