China's Xi says cooperation with Russia showing good momentum
Reuters | Updated: 17-06-2022 20:08 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 20:08 IST
Chinese President Xi Jinping said China-Russia cooperation was showing good momentum across the board, speaking in a pre-recorded video address to Russia's St Petersburg International Economic Forum on Friday.
Xi said he had full confidence in the health of China's economy.
