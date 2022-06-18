Left Menu

Transformational reforms underway in armed forces: Army Chief

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-06-2022 10:46 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 10:46 IST
Transformational reforms underway in armed forces: Army Chief
  • Country:
  • India

Transformational reforms are underway in the armed forces even as the country's active borders and equally challenging internal threats mandate a very high level of operational preparedness, Army Chief General Manoj Pande said on Saturday.

Addressing a Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) at the Air Force Academy, Dundigal near here, he said emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing robotics and hypersonics are no longer confined to theories but are physically manifesting in battlefields.

''There are also transformational reforms underway in the armed forces in the human resources management and other domains such as capability development with focus on 'Atmanirbharta' (self-reliance), he said.

''India's security canvas is vast, complex and multifaceted. Our active borders and equally challenging internal security threats mandate a very high level of operational preparedness,'' the Army chief said.

He further said harnessing and leveraging technology is no longer an option but an essential mission mandate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This rapidly growing black hole is 500 times bigger than the one in our galaxy

This rapidly growing black hole is 500 times bigger than the one in our gala...

 Global
2
Jaishankar, Indonesian FM review strategic partnership at 7th India-Indonesia Joint Commission Meeting

Jaishankar, Indonesian FM review strategic partnership at 7th India-Indonesi...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to climate change; Ancient DNA solves the mystery over the origin of the medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to cli...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to the brink; Swiss COVID-19 vaccine purchase plan fails to pass parliament and more

Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to th...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022