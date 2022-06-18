Maha: Man attacked, killed by unidentified persons in Palghar

A 29-year-old man was attacked and killed by unidentified persons in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Saturday. Pawan Mulik, a resident of Chinchpada, was found dead in the bushes behind a petrol pump on Friday morning, an official said.

The victim's body bore injury marks and has been sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, he said. An offence under section 302 (murder) and other relevant provisions of the IPC has been registered against the unidentified accused, the station house officer of Tarapur police station said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)