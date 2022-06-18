Maha: Man attacked, killed by unidentified persons in Palghar
A 29-year-old man was attacked and killed by unidentified persons in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Saturday. Pawan Mulik, a resident of Chinchpada, was found dead in the bushes behind a petrol pump on Friday morning, an official said.
The victim's body bore injury marks and has been sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, he said. An offence under section 302 (murder) and other relevant provisions of the IPC has been registered against the unidentified accused, the station house officer of Tarapur police station said.
