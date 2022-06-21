U.S. says conveyed to Russia detained Americas should be protected under Geneva Conventions
The United States disagrees "vigorously" with the Russian position that the U.S. citizens captured in Ukraine are not covered by the Geneva Conventions, a senior State Department official said on Tuesday, adding that Washington has conveyed its stance on the issue to the Russian government.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, interviewed by the U.S. television network NBC news on Monday, said two Americans detained in Ukraine while fighting on the Ukrainian side of the war were mercenaries who endangered the lives of Russian servicemen and should face responsibility for their actions.
