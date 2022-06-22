Left Menu

We can't allow unions to win over rail strikes, UK deputy prime minister says

Dominic Raab. Image Credit: ANI
Britain's deputy prime minister Dominic Raab said on Wednesday that the government couldn't allow "militant unions" to win arguments over rail strikes that have affected the transport network across the country.

"We can't allow, I'm afraid, the unions, in this very militant way that they've proceeded, to win this argument because it will only hurt the poorest in our society," Raab said on Sky News.

