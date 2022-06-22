Left Menu

FM Sitharaman assures 'fullest support' for Sri Lanka's economic recovery

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2022 21:22 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 21:22 IST
FM Sitharaman assures 'fullest support' for Sri Lanka's economic recovery
  • Country:
  • India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has assured Sri Lanka of her ''fullest support'' and cooperation for its recovery from the ongoing economic crisis.

Sitharaman conveyed the assurance to Sri Lankan High Commissioner Milinda Moragoda when the envoy met her on Monday.

The Finance Minister of India assured the high commissioner of her ''fullest support and cooperation to the process of economic recovery in Sri Lanka”, the Sri Lankan high commission said in a statement.

It was the latest in a series of meetings Moragoda held with Sitharaman on India's economic cooperation and assistance to Sri Lanka in view of the economic crisis. He had last met her on May 27.

''High Commissioner Moragoda once again thanked Minister Sitharaman for the continuation of assistance that India is extending to Sri Lanka, and particularly for expeditiously arranging a separate line of credit of USD 55 million granted on June 10 to import 65,000 MT of urea required for the present cultivation season in Sri Lanka,'' the high commission said.

''In response, Minister Sitharaman assured High Commissioner Moragoda of her fullest cooperation to the economic recovery process in Sri Lanka, while expressing the hope that Sri Lanka would recover very soon given the resilience of her people,'' it said.

Moragoda also met with 15 European envoys based in New Delhi, who are concurrently accredited to Sri Lanka.

The ambassadors of Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Ireland, Luxembourg, North Macedonia, Portugal, Serbia, Slovenia, Ukraine and the High Commissioner of Malta attended the meeting on Tuesday.

Moragoda briefed the heads of mission on the current economic and political developments in Sri Lanka, especially the plans for the stabilisation and recovery of the Sri Lankan economy, the high commission said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look more peculiar than most?

NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look ...

 Global
2
Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seconds

Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seco...

 United States
3
3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

 United States
4
Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda captured by NASA/ESA telescopes

Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda cap...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022