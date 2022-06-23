Left Menu

Israeli minister says Turkey foiled Iranian plot to hit Israelis

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 23-06-2022 19:11 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 19:11 IST
Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid thanked Turkey on Thursday for helping foil an Iranian plot to harm Israelis in Istanbul and said the effort was still underway.

"The lives of Israeli citizens have been saved in recent weeks thanks to security and diplomatic cooperation between Israel and Turkey," Lapid said during a visit to Turkey.

"These efforts are ongoing," he said.

