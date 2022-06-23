Israeli minister says Turkey foiled Iranian plot to hit Israelis
Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 23-06-2022 19:11 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 19:11 IST
- Country:
- Azerbaijan
Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid thanked Turkey on Thursday for helping foil an Iranian plot to harm Israelis in Istanbul and said the effort was still underway.
"The lives of Israeli citizens have been saved in recent weeks thanks to security and diplomatic cooperation between Israel and Turkey," Lapid said during a visit to Turkey.
"These efforts are ongoing," he said.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Iranian TV says passenger train has derailed in eastern Iran; 10 passengers killed, 50 others injured, reports AP.
Jaishankar welcomes Iranian counterpart to New Delhi, says talks will reflect close ties
Iranian state TV says Tehran turns off 2 surveillance cameras of UN nuclear watchdog at unidentified site amid dispute, reports AP.
EAM Jaishankar holds talks with visiting Iranian counterpart
Greek court overturns decision on U.S. seizure of Iranian oil cargo - sources