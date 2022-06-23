Vatican releases pope's Canada itinerary in sign trip is on
The Vatican on Thursday released the itinerary for Pope Francis' July 24-30 visit to Canada, providing a sign he intends to go ahead with the trip despite knee problems that forced him to cancel a similarly difficult visit to Africa.
Francis is due to visit Canada to apologize to Indigenous peoples for abuses at Catholic-run residential schools.
The itinerary includes several encounters with Indigenous groups, including a private meeting with survivors of the schools in remote Iqualuit, where Francis is due to visit for a few hours on his way back to Rome on July 29.
Francis, 85, has been using a wheelchair for over a month because of strained ligaments in his right knee that have made standing and walking difficult.
