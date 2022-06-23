Left Menu

J-K BJP chief pledges to to take back areas under illegal occupation of Pak, China

Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina on Thursday paid tributes to party ideologue Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his death anniversary and pledged to take back all areas of Kashmir under the illegal occupation of Pakistan and China.He also lauded the police and other security forces for operation all-out to wipe out terrorism from the Union Territory.Today, the country is observing Mookerjees Balidan Diwas.

PTI | Kathua/Jammu | Updated: 23-06-2022 20:19 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 20:19 IST
J-K BJP chief pledges to to take back areas under illegal occupation of Pak, China
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina on Thursday paid tributes to party ideologue Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his death anniversary and ''pledged to take back all areas of Kashmir under the illegal occupation of Pakistan and China''.

He also lauded the police and other security forces for ''operation all-out'' to wipe out terrorism from the Union Territory.

''Today, the country is observing Mookerjee's 'Balidan Diwas'. He made the supreme sacrifice to achieve 'Ek Vidhan, Ek Nishan and Ek Pradhan'.

''This is the day for us to reiterate our pledge to take back the areas of Jammu and Kashmir which are under the illegal occupation of both Pakistan and China,'' the BJP leader.

A strident critic of Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, Mookerjee had died under detention in Kashmir in 1953 after being arrested for entering the region without the required permit, a legal necessity then challenged by him.

''Mookerjee made the supreme sacrifice in the interest of the nation and his dream came true when Prime Minister Narendra Modi revoked Article 370 in August 2019,'' he said.

The whole of Jammu and Kashmir including parts under ''illegal occupation of Pakistan and China'' belong to India and ''the day is not far when they will be retrieved and made part of our motherland'', Raina said.

''They (terrorists) are being driven out from their holes under the ongoing operation all-out to wipe out terrorism. Anyone conspiring against the country will not be spared,'' he told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infections

Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infecti...

 United States
2
Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

 Global
3
Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveals study

Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveal...

 United States
4
China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022