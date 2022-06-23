NY Gov. Hochul slams 'absolutely shocking' Supreme Court ruling on concealed handguns
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-06-2022 20:35 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 20:35 IST
- Country:
- United States
New York Governor Kathy Hochul in an MSNBC interview on Thursday called the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling on concealed handguns "absolutely shocking" and said she was "sorry this dark day has come."
The Supreme Court on Thursday struck down as unconstitutional New York state's limits on carrying concealed handguns in public, handing a landmark victory to gun-rights advocates.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- New York
- Kathy Hochul
- MSNBC
- The Supreme Court
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Dozens of abuse survivors plan to sue FBI over Nassar investigation - New York Times
K-pop group BTS promotes new album with New York pop-up shop
Governor: U.S. wants revisions to New York congestion pricing plan
EXCLUSIVE-New York City to auction sanctioned Venezuelan mogul's apartment
New York fund apologises for role in Tuskegee syphilis study