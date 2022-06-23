NY Gov. Hochul slams 'absolutely shocking' Supreme Court ruling on concealed handguns

New York Governor Kathy Hochul in an MSNBC interview on Thursday called the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling on concealed handguns "absolutely shocking" and said she was "sorry this dark day has come."

The Supreme Court on Thursday struck down as unconstitutional New York state's limits on carrying concealed handguns in public, handing a landmark victory to gun-rights advocates.

