China names Wang Xiaohong as minister of public security
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 24-06-2022 16:17 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 15:59 IST
China has named Wang Xiaohong as minister of public security, overseeing the powerful national police force, China's parliament said on Friday.
Wang, 64, who was previously vice minister of public security, replaces Zhao Kezhi, who is 68.
