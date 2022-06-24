Tapan Kumar Deka made IB chief, Samant Goel gets another year as R&AW chief
Senior IPS officer Tapan Kumar Deka was on Friday appointed Intelligence Bureau chief, replacing Arvind Kumar whose extended tenure ends on June 30.Deka, who has been handling the operations wing of the IB, takes over as the new chief for two years, according to an official order issued by the Personnel Ministry.
- Country:
- India
Senior IPS officer Tapan Kumar Deka was on Friday appointed Intelligence Bureau chief, replacing Arvind Kumar whose extended tenure ends on June 30.
Deka, who has been handling the operations wing of the IB, takes over as the new chief for two years, according to an official order issued by the Personnel Ministry. He is a 1988 batch officer from the Himachal Pradesh cadre. The tenure of Samant Goel, who has been heading the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW), has been extended by one more year, the ministry said in another order.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Centre of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence to be set up in Bengaluru
Ooredoo Selects Icertis Contract Intelligence as Part of Enterprise Digital Transformation
Artificial intelligence-enabled portal for pensioners soon: Jitendra Singh
Intelligence agencies keeping close watch on social media over misinformation on Agnipath recruitment scheme
Iran replaces powerful chief of Guards' intelligence unit - state TV