Russian missiles hit Ukraine's Yavoriv military base - regional governor

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 25-06-2022 11:54 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 11:45 IST
A Russian strike on the Yavoriv military facility in western Ukraine wounded four people, Lviv governor Maxim Kozitsky said in a video post on Saturday.

Kozitsky said six missiles were fired from the Black Sea, with four hitting the base and two being intercepted and destroyed before hitting the target.

A strike on the military training facility near Yavoriv in March killed 35 people and wounded at least 130, according to Ukrainian officials.

