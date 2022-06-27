Left Menu

Imported cigarettes smuggling racket busted in Delhi; 3 held

Deputy Commissioner of Police Central Shweta Chauhan said that on Sunday, a secret information was received that some persons involved in the smuggling of imported cigarettes were present in IP Estate area and were in possession of cartons of illegally smuggled imported cigarettes.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2022 18:17 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 17:38 IST
Imported cigarettes smuggling racket busted in Delhi; 3 held
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With the arrest of three men, the Delhi Police has busted an imported cigarettes smuggling racket and recovered 16,190 packets of illegally smuggled imported cigarettes, including cigars worth approximately Rs 30 lakhs, officials said on Monday.

Cigarettes were being illegally brought to India via Cambodia, they said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan said that on Sunday, secret information was received that some persons involved in the smuggling of imported cigarettes were present in IP Estate area and were in possession of cartons of illegally smuggled imported cigarettes. ''Acting upon the secret information, the team of special staff apprehended three persons identified as Md Danish (39), Shoaib Riyaz (27), and Rajesh Kumar (50) and 12,510 packets of illegal cigarettes were recovered from their possession,'' she said. A case was registered under the relevant sections of the Cigarette and Other Tobacco Product Act 2003 at IP Estate police station, she added. ''During interrogation, accused persons revealed that earlier they used to smuggle cigarettes via Dubai but due to heavy restrictions on the route, they have changed the route and are now smuggling via Cambodia to bring cigarettes to India,'' the DCP said. Police said that further investigation is being done to ascertain the magnitude of the offense and identify others involved in the racket.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Uttarakhand Forest Department discovers rare carnivorous plant; gets published in Journal of Japanese botany

Uttarakhand Forest Department discovers rare carnivorous plant; gets publish...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA ban; Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA b...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Oslo gay bar shooting won't stop fight for equal rights - Norway PM; UK's Boris Johnson: cost of Russian victory in Ukraine is too high and more

World News Roundup: Oslo gay bar shooting won't stop fight for equal rights ...

 Global
4
Mithali is an inspiration to many: PM Modi

Mithali is an inspiration to many: PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022