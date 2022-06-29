Left Menu

Australia welcomes NATO focus on Asia-Pacific

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 29-06-2022 18:38 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 18:38 IST
Australia welcomes NATO focus on Asia-Pacific
  • Country:
  • Spain

Australia's prime minister is calling on China to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine and is welcoming NATO's interest in Asia-Pacific security.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says Russia's attack has strengthened the resolve of democratic nations around the world to work in favour of a rules-based order.

Albanese had what he called a “very successful” meeting with the leaders of Japan, South Korea and New Zealand on Wednesday in Madrid before all four joined the NATO summit being held in the city.

He said they discussed the summit's “important” focus on the Asia-Pacific region.

Australia has provided military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

— OTHER DEVELOPMENTS: French President Emmanuel Macron says Sweden and Finland will bring a “significant” contribution to the NATO alliance.

Macron's office said that during a meeting at the NATO summit on Wednesday with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan the pair stressed “the importance of sending a message of unity and strength” amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Macron praised the deal reached on Tuesday with Turkey, which agreed to lift its opposition to Sweden and Finland joining the alliance.

Both leaders also discussed the need to find ways to allow Ukrainian grain exports. They agreed to continue to coordinate and work with the United Nations to achieve conditions to ensure the security of the port of Odesa and maritime convoys in the Black Sea.

Odesa is a major gateway for grain shipments and its blockade by Russia threatens global food supplies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the universe

NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the univ...

 United States
2
ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency landing near a rig in Arabian Sea; 4 persons rescued so far: Co.

ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency la...

 India
3
NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo resupply mission to space station gets new launch date

NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo resupply mission to space station gets new launch...

 United States
4
Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022