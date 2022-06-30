Left Menu

U.S. Capitol riot panel subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-06-2022 04:32 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 04:32 IST
U.S. Capitol riot panel subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone
The House of Representatives panel probing the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol said on Wednesday it had subpoenaed Pat Cipollone, who was White House counsel for then-President Donald Trump.

"The Select Committee's investigation has revealed evidence that Mr. Cipollone repeatedly raised legal and other concerns about President Trump’s activities on January 6th and in the days that preceded," the committee said in a statement.

